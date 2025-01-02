Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant resigns from parliament

Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has resigned from the Israeli parliament, Knesset, marking the end of his political association with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Gallant, once considered a close ally of Netanyahu, submitted his resignation following a series of controversies that strained their relationship. Last year, as Defense Minister, Gallant approved the recruitment of 7,000 ultra-Orthodox Jews into the Israeli military after a ruling by the Supreme Court. The decision sparked significant backlash within the country.

Tensions between Gallant and Netanyahu further escalated over disagreements regarding a ceasefire in Gaza, ultimately leading to Gallant’s dismissal from his post in November.

Following Gallant’s removal, Netanyahu released a video statement explaining his decision, citing a breakdown in trust during the final months of Gallant’s tenure despite their initial cooperation in the early days of the conflict.

Gallant’s resignation has drawn attention to ongoing divisions within Israel’s political landscape, particularly concerning defense policies and military reforms.