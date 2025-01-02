Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Metro bus service suspended again

The Metro bus service in Rawalpindi has been suspended once again due to ongoing repair work, leaving thousands of commuters facing travel disruptions.

The affected section stretches from Saddar Station to Faizabad, which has been completely closed for maintenance. However, the Islamabad Metro bus service, operating between IJP Station and the Pak Secretariat, has been restored, providing partial relief to passengers traveling within the capital.

According to the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), the repair project is estimated to cost Rs620 million and aims to address damage sustained by the Metro bus service track.

Officials have stated that the maintenance work is critical to ensuring the safety and longevity of the Metro infrastructure. However, the repeated closures have drawn criticism from daily commuters, who rely heavily on the Metro bus service for affordable and efficient transportation.

Authorities have yet to announce a completion date for the repairs, leaving passengers uncertain about when normal operations will resume. Meanwhile, the RDA has urged the public to make alternate travel arrangements during the suspension period.

Rimsha Amir
The author is a staff member.

