Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Will govt purchase electricity from solar users at Rs9 per unit?

Will Govt Purchase Electricity From Solar Users At Rs9 Per Unit

ISLAMABAD – A question was raised in the Senate Standing Committee meeting regarding whether the government will purchase electricity from solar users at a rate of Rs9 per unit. The Ministry of Industry and Production stated that work on the solar policy has begun following the SIFC’s guidance, and the sales tax issue has been resolved.

According to reports, the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Industry and Production was chaired by Committee Chairman Aoun Abbas Papi. Officials from the Ministry of Industry and Production briefed the committee on solar panels.

Officials mentioned that work on the solar policy had started under the direction of SIFC, and the summary had been shared with stakeholders four times. The sales tax issue had arisen but has now been resolved.

The Committee Chairman asked if IPPs were lobbying against the solar policy. The officials replied that no such lobbying was taking place. The Chairman then inquired about who determines the prices of solar panels, to which the officials responded that prices depend on the market and imports.

The Chairman also asked why a quota for overseas Pakistanis had been established. The officials explained that the quota was set under the guidance of SIFC. The Chairman remarked that SIFC is not technical and questioned the implementation of their recommendations.

The Chairman further asked if any local solar manufacturing efforts were underway in Pakistan. The Ministry of Industry and Production officials said that the FBR officials would be in a better position to answer this question. The Chairman suggested inviting FBR officials for a briefing, to which Senator Mandviwala responded that FBR would not be able to provide a clear stance on the matter.

The CEO of the Engineering Development Board, while briefing on the solar policy, stated that SIFC had directed the creation of the solar policy during its fifth meeting. After extensive consultations with working groups, the solar policy was developed, proposing several recommendations. The policy framework for solar over ten years was suggested, along with proposals for duty exemptions on machinery imports for solar plants to boost local production. A proposal for establishing an international certification lab for solar was also made, and the Ministry is sending a summary regarding this. The FBR will include solar panels in tax exemptions in the next finance bill.

Senator Saleem Mandviwala asked what happened to the previous solar policy. The CEO of the Engineering Development Board explained that the Energy Development Board had been working on solar imports, but there was no policy for local solar production. Mandviwala asked whether local companies would also manufacture solar cells, to which the CEO replied that companies would manufacture solar panels, but making solar cells was not feasible.

Mandviwala also inquired whether 4,500 MW of electricity would be added to the system from solar, and the Chairman asked whether there were plans to purchase electricity from solar users at Rs9 per unit. The CEO of the Engineering Development Board responded that Power Division officials would be better positioned to answer this question.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan’s open market – 2 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.16 744.16
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.6 197
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 35.45 35.85
Euro EUR 288.2 290.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897.17 906.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.63 62.23
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.77 156.77
NOK Norwegian Krone NOK 24.22 24.52
Omani Riyal OMR 720.46 728.96
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.82 204.82
Swedish Krona SEK 24.99 25.29
Swiss Franc CHF 308.12 310.92
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347.35 350.85
  https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/01-Jan-2025/gold-prices-up-by-rs1000-per-tola-on-first-day-of-2025

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search