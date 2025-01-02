Gold price hikes by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of gold per tola has increased by Rs1,100 for the second consecutive day in Pakistan.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, after this increase, the price of gold per tola in the country has reached Rs274,000 per tola.

On the very first day of the new year, gold became Rs1,000 more expensive.

The association also reported that the price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs943, reaching Rs235,511.

Furthermore, the global price of gold has risen by 11 dollars to 2,635 dollars per ounce.

It is worth noting that the price of gold per tola had also increased by Rs1,000 yesterday.