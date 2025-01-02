Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Gold price hikes by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold Price Hikes By Rs1100 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of gold per tola has increased by Rs1,100 for the second consecutive day in Pakistan.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, after this increase, the price of gold per tola in the country has reached Rs274,000 per tola.

On the very first day of the new year, gold became Rs1,000 more expensive.

The association also reported that the price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs943, reaching Rs235,511.

Furthermore, the global price of gold has risen by 11 dollars to 2,635 dollars per ounce.

It is worth noting that the price of gold per tola had also increased by Rs1,000 yesterday.

Gold prices up by Rs1,000 per tola on first day of 2025

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan’s open market – 2 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.16 744.16
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.6 197
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 35.45 35.85
Euro EUR 288.2 290.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897.17 906.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.63 62.23
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.77 156.77
NOK Norwegian Krone NOK 24.22 24.52
Omani Riyal OMR 720.46 728.96
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.82 204.82
Swedish Krona SEK 24.99 25.29
Swiss Franc CHF 308.12 310.92
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347.35 350.85
  https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/01-Jan-2025/gold-prices-up-by-rs1000-per-tola-on-first-day-of-2025

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search