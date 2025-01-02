New cold wave to grip Karachi

KARACHI – The Meteorological Department has stated that a new cold wave will grip Karachi and various rural districts of Sindh from January 4.

On Saturday, strong winds are expected in the city, and the minimum temperature could drop significantly, reaching as low as 6°C.

According to the Early Warning Center’s forecast, a western wind system has entered northern Balochistan and the western parts of the country.

Light rain and drizzle are likely in some areas of rural Sindh, including Qambar-Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, and Sukkur, between January 4 and 5.

During the new cold wave, the minimum temperature in Karachi and most districts of the province could drop to 4-7°C. The early warning also indicates that cold winds in Karachi on Saturday could lower the temperature to 6°C.

On Thursday, a slight decrease in cold intensity was recorded in the city. The minimum temperature rose by 1.5°C to 13.5°C, while the maximum temperature increased by 1°C to 28°C.