Couple married for love brutally killed in Lahore

LAHORE – A man his wife were murdered in their home in an honour killing in Lahore’s Kahna area.

Police have moved the bodies to the morgue.

According to ASP Kahna Maazur Rehman, the victims, Mehmood and his wife Riffat, were shot dead inside their house. The ill-fated couple had married for love two years ago.

ASP Maazur Rehman stated that the shooting was carried out by the woman’s brother, Faraz Ahmed, and his accomplices. After the murder, the suspects fled the scene.

The ASP confirmed that after initial procedures, the bodies have been sent to the morgue. An investigation is underway, and the suspects will be arrested soon.