Supreme Court schedules hearings on Imran Khan’s election rigging petition

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court’s constitutional bench has scheduled the hearing of the constitutional petition filed by the PTI founder Imran Khan regarding rigging in the general elections.

The petition was submitted through Sher Afzal Marwat, and the constitutional bench has now set it for hearing.

The seven-member constitutional bench will hear the case on January 7.

Additionally, the constitutional bench has scheduled the hearing of the review petition regarding the former Deputy Speaker of Punjab’s ruling. This petition was filed by Hamza Shehbaz, and the hearing will take place on January 9.

Furthermore, the petition challenging the discretionary powers of High Court Chief Justices has also been scheduled for hearing. The Supreme Court’s constitutional bench will hear the case on January 10.

The constitutional bench has also set the missing persons case for hearing, with the seven-member bench scheduled to hear it on January 8.

Imran Khan refuses transfer to Bani Gala, demands release of detained supporters

