Imran Khan refuses transfer to Bani Gala, demands release of detained supporters

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has declined an offer to be shifted to his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad to serve the remainder of his sentence, insisting he will not accept any such arrangement until all detainees held without trial are released.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, Khan’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry revealed that the PTI founder was presented with the option to move to Bani Gala but firmly rejected the offer. According to Chaudhry, Khan stated he would remain in prison until the release of those detained without trial, reaffirming his stance against any compromise.

Reports about a possible deal first surfaced last month, with speculation that the government might offer Khan house arrest on the condition that he refrain from challenging the existing political system and abandon agitation-based politics. The claims coincided with ongoing negotiations between PTI and the federal government over the release of political prisoners and the formation of a commission to investigate the events of May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024.

Earlier this week, Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, confirmed his refusal to make any deal. Speaking to media outside Adiala Jail, she stated that Khan had already spent over a year in prison and saw no reason to negotiate his release. She emphasized that his legal matters had been addressed and dismissed suggestions that he was seeking personal relief. PTI Senator Shibli Faraz also denied claims that Khan was pursuing any personal concessions during negotiations with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) coalition government.

Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, cautioned against attempts to derail ongoing dialogue between the government and PTI. He urged authorities to allow PTI’s negotiation committee to meet with Khan and ensure that talks remain focused on addressing PTI’s core demands.

