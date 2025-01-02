Indian singer Armaan Malik ties the knot with fashion influencer Aashna Shroff

Renowned Indian singer Armaan Malik has tied the knot with his fiancée, fashion influencer Aashna Shroff, in a beautiful wedding ceremony. The couple shared glimpses of their special day on social media, which received immense love and admiration from fans.
Armaan and Aashna had been in a long-term relationship before getting engaged in October 2023. On October 22, Armaan surprised Aashna with a heartfelt proposal, officially marking their engagement. As the new year began, the couple celebrated their union in a stunning wedding ceremony.
Aashna embraced the latest bridal trends, opting for a vibrant orange lehenga adorned with intricate embroidery, paired with a pastel pink dupatta that complemented Armaan’s sherwani and turban. She accessorized her look with exquisite kundan and polki jewelry, featuring a striking emerald necklace, matching bangles, earrings, and a maang tikka.
Her makeup featured a glowing base, nude lips, and smoky eyes, while her radiant smile added charm to her bridal look. Armaan, on the other hand, looked regal in a pastel pink sherwani embellished with elegant embroidery, paired with a matching turban and a statement necklace.
The couple appeared overjoyed as they performed their wedding rituals, creating memories to cherish for a lifetime.