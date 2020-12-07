Saudi prince blasts out at Israel during Bahrain summit (VIDEO)
Web Desk
05:54 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
Saudi prince blasts out at Israel during Bahrain summit (VIDEO)
Share

MANAMA – Prince Turki al-Faisal, a prominent figure of the royal family, severely criticised Israel on Sunday at a security summit in Bahrain that was attended online by Israel’s foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

The 75-year-old prince, who led Saudi intelligence for more than two decades and served as ambassador to the United States and Britain, described Israel as a “Western colonising” power.

 He said Israel has “incarcerated (Palestinians) in concentration camps under the flimsiest of security accusations — young and old, women and men, who are rotting there without recourse to justice. They are demolishing homes as they wish and they assassinate whomever they want.”

Although Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has signalled a greater willingness to quietly engage with Israel to counter common rival, Iran, and boost foreign investment in the Gulf kingdom.

Saudi FM denies Crown Prince MBS meeting with ... 06:33 PM | 23 Nov, 2020

DUBAI – Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister has denied reports that a meeting took place between Crown Prince ...

Saudi Arabia has insisted that any normalisation between it and Israel can only happen alongside a lasting peace deal involving a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, who spoke immediately after Prince Turki, said: “I don’t believe that they reflect the spirit and the changes taking place in the Middle East.”

"The false accusations of the Saudi representative at the Manama Conference do not reflect the facts or the spirit & changes the region is undergoing," Ashkenazi said in a tweet.

"I rejected his remarks & emphasised that the 'blame game' era is over. We are at the dawn of a new era. An era of peace," he added.

Indian Army chief makes first visit to KSA, UAE 11:39 AM | 7 Dec, 2020

NEW DELHI – Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Sunday, departed for Saudi Arabia and the United ...

More From This Category
Diljit Dosanjh donates Rs10m to buy warm clothes ...
03:58 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
Bollywood stars join farmers to protest Modi-led ...
03:22 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
UK Queen and Prince Philip among first to get ...
01:51 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
Indian Army chief makes first visit to KSA, UAE
11:39 AM | 7 Dec, 2020
Thousands evacuated in Germany to diffuse World ...
05:53 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
Indian troops killed 291 Kashmiris during 16 ...
04:30 PM | 6 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Diljit Dosanjh donates Rs10m to buy warm clothes for protesting farmers
03:58 PM | 7 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr