Nationwide electricity price reduced by Rs 1.71 per unit

The federal government has officially issued a notification announcing a reduction of Rs 1.71 per unit in electricity prices across the country, including for K-Electric consumers. According to the Power Division, the revised rates will be effective from April to June 2025.

The decision follows the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s (NEPRA) approval of the government’s request to lower electricity tariffs. The Power Division released the formal notification today, implementing NEPRA’s recommendation.

The notification states that the price cut will apply to all electricity consumers except for lifeline users. The reduction has been made possible through additional government subsidies aimed at providing relief amid rising inflation and increasing energy costs.

This move is expected to bring noticeable relief in electricity bills for domestic and commercial users during the current quarter. The government hopes the subsidy-backed reduction will ease financial pressure on households and businesses alike.

Earlier, the federal government had submitted a formal request to NEPRA to reduce electricity prices, which was approved after careful consideration and review.