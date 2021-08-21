Covid-19 takes 65 more lives in Pakistan

The fourth wave of coronavirus in Pakistan took 65 more lives during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan has recorded 65 new deaths and 3,084 new infections on Saturday. The death toll has soared to 24,848 whereas the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,119,970.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,648 patients have recovered from the deadly virus. The national positivity stands at 6.23 percent.

At least 418,478 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 378,288 in Punjab 155,712 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 95,709 in Islamabad, 31,781 in Balochistan, 30,423 in Azad Kashmir, and 9,579 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 53,770 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 17,169,042 since the first case was reported.