Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 21 August 2021
09:51 AM | 21 Aug, 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 107,600 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 92,250 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 84,562 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 98,633.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 107,600 PKR 1,433
Karachi PKR 107,600 PKR 1,433
Islamabad PKR 107,650 PKR 1,433
Peshawar PKR 107,700 PKR 1,433
Quetta PKR 107,600 PKR 1,433
Sialkot PKR 107,600 PKR 1,433
Attock PKR 107,600 PKR 1,433
Gujranwala PKR 107,600 PKR 1,433
Jehlum PKR 107,600 PKR 1,433
Multan PKR 107,740 PKR 1,433
Bahawalpur PKR 107,600 PKR 1,433
Gujrat PKR 107,600 PKR 1,433
Nawabshah PKR 107,600 PKR 1,433
Chakwal PKR 107,600 PKR 1,433
Hyderabad PKR 107,750 PKR 1,433
Nowshehra PKR 107,600 PKR 1,433
Sargodha PKR 107,600 PKR 1,433
Faisalabad PKR 107,700 PKR 1,433
Mirpur PKR 107,600 PKR 1,433

