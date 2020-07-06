Pakistan launches Corona Relief Tiger Force mobile app
Associated Press of Pakistan
09:57 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
Pakistan launches Corona Relief Tiger Force mobile app
Share

SIALKOT – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that the ‘Corona Relief Tiger Force mobile app’ has been launched which reflects the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the launching ceremony of the ‘Corona Relief Tiger Force mobile Application’ on Monday, Dar said that this mobile application would bring a digital revolution in the country.

Commissioner Gujranwala Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, RPO Riaz Nazir, Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Sohail Ashraf, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir, Deputy Commissioners of other districts, CPOs, DPOs, local PTI leaders and public representatives were also present on the occasion.

SAPM Usman Dar said that this mobile application had been specially designed to monitor the activities of the ‘Corona Relief Tiger Force’ besides ensuring the early solution to the problems.

He said that through this application, people could easily uploaded their complaints.

SAPM Usman Dar said that the officials of the concerned departments and price magistrates would ensure the best possible solution to the public problems besides updating the status of the complaints.

DG Punjab Information Technology Board Faisal Yousuf had given a detailed briefing on Corona Relief Tiger Force Mobile Application.

Moreover, the Corona Relief Force volunteers also shared their

experiences in the field.

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Gulzar Hussain Shah said that as many as 84447 youths were registered as the members of the force in the Gujranwala Division.

He said out of these, as many as 56840 members of the force were performing duties to give anti coronavirus awareness among the people.

DC Gujranwala Sohail Ashraf said that the Tiger Force would also plant 29,000 saplings across the district and take care of them.

More From This Category
India bans Muslim gatherings but allows Hindu ...
11:45 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
Pakistan launches Corona Relief Tiger Force ...
09:57 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
TECNO joins hands with Muller & Phipps (M&P) as ...
04:16 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
PM’s special aide on Health Dr Zafar Mirza ...
12:02 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
Over 130,000 COVID-19 patients recovered in ...
08:19 AM | 6 Jul, 2020
COVID-19: India overtakes Russia as 3rd worst-hit ...
12:07 AM | 6 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dreams are the first place where you see yourself as a successful person: Yumna Zaidi
05:39 PM | 6 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr