Web Desk
10:03 AM | 21 Aug, 2021
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 21 August 2021
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 21, 2021 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 163.9 164.4
Euro EUR 191.59 192.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 223.49 224.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 44.63 44.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 43.71 43.82
Australian Dollar AUD 117.1 117.32
Bahrain Dinar BHD 386.7 388.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 128 131
China Yuan CNY 23.5 23.65
Danish Krone DKK 23.2 23.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 16.7 16.95
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 2.1
Japanese Yen JPY 1.41 1.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 481.6 484.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 36.5 36.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 96.25 96.95
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.45 17.7
Omani Riyal OMR 392.5 394.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 39.5 40.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 119.1 120.3
Swedish Korona SEK 17.8 18.05
Swiss Franc CHF 159.1 160
Thai Bhat THB 4.8 4.9

