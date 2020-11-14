DG ISPR warns of Indian-sponsored terror attacks in Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi

ISLAMABAD – Major General Babar Iftikhar, the director general of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), warned of India-backed major terrorist activities targeting Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar in this month and the next one.

He revealed it while addressing a joint press conference along with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The military spokesperson said that 30 Daesh terrorists have entered Pakistan and its surrounding areas while India is distributing billion of rupees among banned outfits for terror activities. Exposing India’s state-sponsoring of terrorism, he said that Indian spy agency, RAW, was trying to establish a Daesh wing in Pakistan.

The evidence of Indian terrorism have been presented before the world community, adding that the neighbouring country was providing training and weapons to terrorists.

“Indian embassies and consulates in Afghanistan have become hotbeds of anti-Pakistan activities,” he said, besides revealing that Indian colonel Rajesh deputed at the embassy in Kabul was in constant contact with terrorists.

The DG ISPR said that Pakistan had evidence of RAW’s assistance to Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He further said that India has set up 66 training camps in Afghanistan for terrorists, adding that New Delhi spent $30 million for training camps in Kandhar.

Indian has formed a special militia to damage China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in Balochistan, he said, adding that $0.5 million funding was provided by it for attack on PC Gwadar.

During the presser, the DG ISPR and foreing minister presented dossier on India's sponsorship of state terrorism in Pakistan.