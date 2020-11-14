Saudi-based publisher introduces Punjabi translation of Holy Quran

LAHORE – An Islamic books publisher has launched the Punjabi translation of the Holy Quran, in a sincere effort to facilitate millions of Muslims around the world for a proper understanding of the divine revelation.

After launching the Punjabi translations by Prof. Roshan Khan Kakar and his assistant Rai Shahzad, Darussalam Publishers, is now the second-largest publisher of translations of the Holy Quran in the world.

The international Islamic publishing house, established in 1986 in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has now successfully translated the Holy Quran into 29 languages including Urdu, Arabic, English, Persian, Turkish, Indonesian, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Italian, Albanian, Sindhi, Pashto, Tajik, Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Swahili, Nepali, Mandarin, Korean, Japanese, Tagalog and Somali.

The holy Quran has been translated in many languages across the world. In respect of number of speakers, Punjabi is considered to be among the first ten languages of the world. More than 40 million people across the globe understand Punjabi. In Pakistan, 12 million people understand and speak Punjabi, whereas in India more than 30 million people understand the language.

In 2012, Tauqir Amaan Khan became the first Pakistani to translate the holy Quran into Punjabi language.