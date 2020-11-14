Force India to end its terrorism, Pakistan to the world

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged the international community to force India to stop its state-sponsored terrorism following irrefutable evidence revealed by Pakistan Army and Foreign Ministry regarding neighbouring country’s involvement in terror activities in Pakistan earlier today.

The prime minister in a series of tweets highlighted that evidence of India's state sponsored terrorism inside Pakistan have been provided to the world.

He wrote, “We have provided irrefutable evidence of India's state sponsored terrorism inside Pak. Details of financial & material support & Indian state's direct involvement in terrorism have been given to the world which, in the face of this evidence, cannot remain indifferent or silent”.

“We expect the international community to force India to end its terrorism & bring to justice those responsible for killing thousands of innocent people in Pakistan,” the premier added.

He said that courageous security agencies and forces of Pakistan will continue to give their all to protect people.

He warned that Pakistani force are fully capable to defend the mother land.

“Let there be no doubt anywhere that we know how to defend our country and will continue to do so with our combined national resolve,” he concluded.