Lahore temperature hits 44°C on second day of Eid
07:04 PM | 25 May, 2020
Share
LAHORE – Rising temperature in the provincial capital confined the people to their homes on the second day of Eidul Fitr (Monday).
Hot and dry weather had captured the province which will expected to persist in the most parts of the country during next 24-hour, stated Met Office.
According to the Met office, there was no chance of rain for the next seven days and the same temperature likely to prevail in next few days.
The highest temperature was recorded as 44 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature remained22 degree Celsius in the city.
- 'Online sales can create 780,000 employment opportunities in Pakistan'03:22 PM | 26 May, 2020
- FDI increases 126.8% to $2.281 billion in Jul-April 202003:10 PM | 26 May, 2020
- Babar Azam wants to talk about cricket with PM Imran Khan03:03 PM | 26 May, 2020
- PM's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund crosses Rs4 billion mark01:47 PM | 26 May, 2020
- PIA plane crash: Pakistan to acquire new flight operations control ...01:34 PM | 26 May, 2020
'Ertuğrul' wishes Eid Mubarik to Pakistan – VIDEO
03:16 PM | 25 May, 2020
- How much does Ahmed Shah earn from Fahad Mustafa’s Jeeto Pakistan?08:41 PM | 23 May, 2020
- Zara Abid presumed dead, not amongst the survivors of PIA plane crash05:13 PM | 23 May, 2020
- Netflix announces Élite season 4 with returning cast members04:07 PM | 23 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020