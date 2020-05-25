Lahore temperature hits 44°C on second day of Eid
Associated Press of Pakistan
07:04 PM | 25 May, 2020
Lahore temperature hits 44°C on second day of Eid
LAHORE – Rising temperature in the provincial capital confined the people to their homes on the second day of Eidul Fitr (Monday).

Hot and dry weather had captured the province which will expected to persist in the most parts of the country during next 24-hour, stated Met Office.

According to the Met office, there was no chance of rain for the next seven days and the same temperature likely to prevail in next few days.

The highest temperature was recorded as 44 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature remained22 degree Celsius in the city.

