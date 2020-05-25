PML-N’s Nehal Hashmi tests positive for COVID-19

KARACHI – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nehal Hashmi tested positive for coronavirus as total cases crossed 56,000 mark till Monday noon.

PML-N spokesperson Asad Usmani confirmed the news on Monday, adding that Hashmi had quarantined himself at his residence in Karachi.

Usman has also asked people to prayer for the early recovery of the former senator.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 56,364, according to government data till Monday noon.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 1154, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 17,482 patients have fully recovered.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 398, while Sindh and Punjab follow with 354 and 337 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has so far recorded 40 deaths; Islamabad, 16; Gilgit Baltistan, 7; and Azad Kashmir, 2.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).