11:32 AM | 20 Jul, 2020
PM Imran vows all out cooperation to overseas Pakistanis amid pandemic
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his government's resolve to extend all out cooperation to overseas Pakistanis in every possible way.

In a tweet yesterday, the prime minister said every Pakistani residing in any corner of the world is responsibility of the government.

According to official data, around 250,000 stranded Pakistanis were brought home from around 70 countries after they were stuck up there following the suspension of the flights operations following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

About Covid-19 situation, Imran Khan said the policy of smart lockdowns across the country produced positive results as number of infections and deaths have decreased significantly.

He also acknowledged the role of doctors and paramedical staff for their unprecedented services during the crisis of coronavirus.

PM Imran also expressed satisfaction on the efforts of government to increase green cover in the country through plantation campaign.

