Sindh ends lockdown in 39 UCs of Karachi
12:06 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
KARACHI – The government of Sindh has ended 15-days long smart lockdown, imposed to contain the coronavirus spread, in 39 Union Councils (UCs) of Karachi at night between Thursday and Friday.
The health advisory from the provincial health department will be followed from now on for the implementation of smart lockdown in the city.
On June 19, smart lockdown was imposed in various union councils of all districts of Karachi in the wake of increasing coronavirus cases in these areas.
