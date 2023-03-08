Audio leak: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother accuses him of torturing his employees

After a series of allegations levelled by his wife Alia Siddiqui, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is now facing another controversy as his brother Shams Siddiqui took to social media to accuse him of torturing his employees.
Shams shared an audio clip on social media and labelled it as a "Holi gift." In the clip, he alleges that according to Nawazuddin's manager, torturing employees is a daily routine for the actor.
According to the audio clip shared by Shams Siddiqui, two individuals can be heard conversing. One of them asks Nawazuddin Siddiqui's manager if the actor has once again subjected an employee to torture, to which the manager confirms that the violence has indeed taken place for the second time.
In the audio, the manager alleges that Nawazuddin had tortured the employee on the morning of the film shoot. These allegations have caused a stir within the film industry and among Siddiqui's fans, as the actor is known for his critically acclaimed performances on screen. Shams further said that he will soon release a video related to the matter. This new controversy has left fans and industry insiders shocked and concerned.
Got this video as a gift of #Holi ????...As per routine, #NawazuddinSiddiqui beats his staff – his manager is telling that he hit his boy for the second time.
Although this donkey has also been beaten in the airport and office.
Its proper video will be released
Great Man… https://t.co/Ztv0WxyGjX pic.twitter.com/CRv4fUNC2H— Shamaas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamaasNS) March 7, 2023
It remains to be seen how Nawazuddin will respond to these latest allegations.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday and was being traded at Rs277.40 against the US dollar in the interbank market.
During the trading, the local currency rupee appreciated 0.17percent with an increase of Re0.47 against the greenback. Rupee upward trajectory continues as the currency settled at 277.87, an appreciation of 0.05% against USD on Tuesday.
Pakistani rupee gained momentum as foreign exchange reserve held by the country’s central bank shored up after receiving a lifeline of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).
This is an intra-day update...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Karachi
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Islamabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Peshawar
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Quetta
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Sialkot
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Attock
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Gujranwala
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Jehlum
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Multan
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Gujrat
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Nawabshah
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Chakwal
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Hyderabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Nowshehra
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Sargodha
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Faisalabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Mirpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.