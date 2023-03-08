Audio leak: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother accuses him of torturing his employees

After a series of allegations levelled by his wife Alia Siddiqui, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is now facing another controversy as his brother Shams Siddiqui took to social media to accuse him of torturing his employees.

Shams shared an audio clip on social media and labelled it as a "Holi gift." In the clip, he alleges that according to Nawazuddin's manager, torturing employees is a daily routine for the actor.

According to the audio clip shared by Shams Siddiqui, two individuals can be heard conversing. One of them asks Nawazuddin Siddiqui's manager if the actor has once again subjected an employee to torture, to which the manager confirms that the violence has indeed taken place for the second time.

In the audio, the manager alleges that Nawazuddin had tortured the employee on the morning of the film shoot. These allegations have caused a stir within the film industry and among Siddiqui's fans, as the actor is known for his critically acclaimed performances on screen. Shams further said that he will soon release a video related to the matter. This new controversy has left fans and industry insiders shocked and concerned.

Got this video as a gift of #Holi ????...As per routine, #NawazuddinSiddiqui beats his staff – his manager is telling that he hit his boy for the second time. Although this donkey has also been beaten in the airport and office. Its proper video will be released Great Man… https://t.co/Ztv0WxyGjX pic.twitter.com/CRv4fUNC2H — Shamaas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamaasNS) March 7, 2023

It remains to be seen how Nawazuddin will respond to these latest allegations.