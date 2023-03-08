Search

Lifestyle

Audio leak: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother accuses him of torturing his employees

Web Desk 09:38 PM | 8 Mar, 2023
Audio leak: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother accuses him of torturing his employees
Source: Instagram

After a series of allegations levelled by his wife Alia Siddiqui, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is now facing another controversy as his brother Shams Siddiqui took to social media to accuse him of torturing his employees.

Shams shared an audio clip on social media and labelled it as a "Holi gift." In the clip, he alleges that according to Nawazuddin's manager, torturing employees is a daily routine for the actor. 

According to the audio clip shared by Shams Siddiqui, two individuals can be heard conversing. One of them asks Nawazuddin Siddiqui's manager if the actor has once again subjected an employee to torture, to which the manager confirms that the violence has indeed taken place for the second time.

In the audio, the manager alleges that Nawazuddin had tortured the employee on the morning of the film shoot. These allegations have caused a stir within the film industry and among Siddiqui's fans, as the actor is known for his critically acclaimed performances on screen. Shams further said that he will soon release a video related to the matter. This new controversy has left fans and industry insiders shocked and concerned.

It remains to be seen how Nawazuddin will respond to these latest allegations.

Why Feroze Khan is supporting Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Why Feroze Khan is supporting Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

05:50 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

Sandal Khattak accuses TikToker Hareem Shah of leaking videos for fame

04:30 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

Did Nawazuddin Siddiqui kick his wife and children out of their house?

06:41 PM | 5 Mar, 2023

Karachi AC Hazim Bangwar shares his two cents on Javed Akhtar's anti-Pakistan remarks

08:26 PM | 3 Mar, 2023

Yasir Hussain speaks candidly about his love affairs

09:25 PM | 3 Mar, 2023

From Hollywood to North Nazimabad: Hazim Bangwar shares his inspiring journey

02:06 PM | 3 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PSL8: Jason Roy powers Quetta Gladiators to victory over Babar Azam's ...

10:59 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 8th March 2023

08:51 AM | 8 Mar, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee moves up against dollar for fourth successive day

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday and was being traded at Rs277.40 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

During the trading, the local currency rupee appreciated 0.17percent with an increase of Re0.47 against the greenback. Rupee upward trajectory continues as the currency settled at 277.87, an appreciation of 0.05% against USD on Tuesday.

Pakistani rupee gained momentum as foreign exchange reserve held by the country’s central bank shored up after receiving a lifeline of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

This is an intra-day update...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 8 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,730.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Karachi PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Islamabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Peshawar PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Quetta PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Sialkot PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Attock PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Gujranwala PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Jehlum PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Multan PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Bahawalpur PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Gujrat PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Nawabshah PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Chakwal PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Hyderabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Nowshehra PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Sargodha PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Faisalabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Mirpur PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: