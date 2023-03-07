Why Feroze Khan is supporting Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has come out in support of his favourite Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who recently addressed the rape allegations made against him by his ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui.
Feroze Khan has also been accused of domestic violence and abuse by his former wife Aliza Sultan. Feroze took to Twitter on Tuesday to retweet Nawazuddin's statement on the matter and sent his best wishes to the actor.
Along with the message, he added a bicep emoji, signifying strength and support for Nawazuddin during this difficult time.
- sending best wishes to favourite actor. ???????? https://t.co/8wVaU1pDig— Feroze Khan (@ferozekhaan) March 6, 2023
On Monday, Nawazuddin took to social media to share his side of the story regarding Aaliya's accusations of rape and his throwing her and their children out of their Mumbai home. He clarified that they had already been divorced for years and had not been living together.
In his statement, he expressed that his former wife's allegations were not based on facts but were motivated by a desire for money. He further explained that he had previously funded Aaliya's films and luxurious lifestyle, and she had made false accusations against him in the past to extort money from him.
Last year, the Habs star Feroze Khan confirmed the end of his four-year marriage to Aliza, following months of rumours and speculation. Prior to Feroze's statement, Aliza had made allegations of infidelity, blackmail, and degradation against him. However, Feroze has denied all accusations, and the former couple is currently engaged in a legal battle.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 7, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.1
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|733.92
|741.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.95
|40.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.44
|39.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.17
|3.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|852.25
|861.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.47
|59.07
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.75
|172.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.76
|724.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|294.78
|281.08
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.54
|7.69
KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak in the domestic market on Tuesday as rupee slightly strengthened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets amid positive vibes from the IMF for revival of the loan programme.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs700 per tola and Rs600 per 10 grams to reach Rs197,300 and Rs169,153, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal dropped by $7 to reach $1,842.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,140 per tola and Rs1,834.70 per 10 grams, respectively.
The Pakistani rupee recovered 0.02% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 277.87 as compared to yesterday’s Rs277.92.
