Why Feroze Khan is supporting Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

05:41 PM | 7 Mar, 2023
Why Feroze Khan is supporting Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui?
Source: Instagram

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has come out in support of his favourite Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who recently addressed the rape allegations made against him by his ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui.

Feroze Khan has also been accused of domestic violence and abuse by his former wife Aliza Sultan. Feroze took to Twitter on Tuesday to retweet Nawazuddin's statement on the matter and sent his best wishes to the actor.

Along with the message, he added a bicep emoji, signifying strength and support for Nawazuddin during this difficult time.

On Monday, Nawazuddin took to social media to share his side of the story regarding Aaliya's accusations of rape and his throwing her and their children out of their Mumbai home. He clarified that they had already been divorced for years and had not been living together.

In his statement, he expressed that his former wife's allegations were not based on facts but were motivated by a desire for money. He further explained that he had previously funded Aaliya's films and luxurious lifestyle, and she had made false accusations against him in the past to extort money from him.

Last year, the Habs star Feroze Khan confirmed the end of his four-year marriage to Aliza, following months of rumours and speculation. Prior to Feroze's statement, Aliza had made allegations of infidelity, blackmail, and degradation against him. However, Feroze has denied all accusations, and the former couple is currently engaged in a legal battle.

Did Nawazuddin Siddiqui kick his wife and children out of their house?

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Mar-2023/nepra-approves-additional-rs3-39-per-unit-surcharge-on-electricity-bills

