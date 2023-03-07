Millions in foreign currency stolen from Mohammad Hafeez's house in Lahore

LAHORE – Police officials are investigating a burglary at the house Pakistan’s former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez in Lahore when he and his wife were not present inside.

Reports said the robbers snuck into the house of Hafeez, who is currently busy with the ongoing eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8), in the night between Sunday and Monday.

The wife of the cricketer was also not at home as she was in Islamabad for some personal work. A robbery case has been registered against unidentified robbers on the complaint of Hafeez’s uncle in the Defence Police Station.

The robbers have took away $20,000, £4,000, €3,000, AED5,000 with them, according to the First Information Report (FIR).