Former Pakistani snooker champion among dozens robbed in Karachi

KARACHI – Pakistan’s former snooker champion Muhammad Bilal, who visited the city of lights from Punjab, has been robbed of his belongings, along with dozen other people amid rising street crimes in Karachi.

Bilal and another resident of the country’s largest city were deprived of their valuables in a mass mugging incident that occurred in the Mehmoodabad area of the port city.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, a group of around 6-7 armed thugs entered a snooker club in Mehmoodabad No.4 area and deprived all people of their belongings at gun point.

They got away with phones, wallets, and cash robbed from citizens -- mostly the youth playing at the snooker club.

After robbing the people, the armed men managed to escape from the scene by taking a big amount as no victim resisted.

Following the snooker club incident, another hotel was also stormed by unknown armed robbers in Manzoor Colony, where citizens were robbed of cash and other valuables.

It comes just as Karachi Police Chief has admitted being toothless in controlling the alarming street crimes in the metropolis.