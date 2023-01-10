WATCH – Kanwal Aftab, Zulqarnain introduce their daughter to fans

Pakistani TikTokers Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Haider have a huge fan base and become one of the trendsetting couples.

Both Aftab and Haider met through TikTok and often collaborated on different projects. Later, they tied the knot, which was a luxurious affair. The young couple was recently blessed with a daughter, Aizal Zulqarnain.

Congratulatory messages for the couple poured in from all directions. However, they kept their daughter's identity private. Catering to their fans' anticipation, the duo recently shared a vlog on YouTube where they showed their daughter's face.

Sharing everyday details of their lives, the couple shared a vlog to celebrate their parenthood and also brought their little munchkin into the limelight. The 25-year-old social media influencer also shared videos on Instagram with her daughter.

The social media sensation couple tied the knot on 4th April 2021 and were blessed with a daughter on November 30, 2022.