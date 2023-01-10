Search

Scene from Pakistani drama serial 'Bepanah' triggers first meme fest of 2023

Noor Fatima 11:41 PM | 10 Jan, 2023
Source: YouTube

For Pakistani audience, comedy shows are the second and drama serials first source of meme-worthy content.

The Pakistani drama industry, which has produced a number of blockbuster projects, has also given people evergreen memes from Judwa's Fiza-Shiza mix to Juda Huay Kuch Is Tarah providing an incestuous relationship between foster siblings and then Danish Taimoor's cringe-inducing romance in Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi.

While Pakistanis were laughing at the previous imbecilic content, Twitterati turned into Sherlock Holmes just to find out why drama serial Bepanah had actress Kanwal Khan reading Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf" and smiling. Not only is everyone curious, but there have also been galore memes churning out of this one particular scene.

A Twitter user recently posted a screenshot from Bepanah where the character 'Gull' was reading a book, which didn't seem odd on the surface level but a closeup view blew away everyone.

More than 21K people were 'concerned' about what part of ‘Mein Kampf’ could have possibly made Gull smile.

A Twitter user wrote, "I too want to be on the porch of my bungalow reading mein kampf while smiling."

Daydreamer 'Ankita' suggested how she puts herself in Gull's shoes stating, "me during maths test, dreaming it to be a biology test:"

Another curious Twitter user asked, "Did she shake her head to let people know she’s disagreeing with it?"

For those unversed, Bepanah airs on Hum TV. The drama serial was released on 25 October 2022.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

