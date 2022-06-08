Dua Zehra is free to go wherever she wants, SHC rules
Share
KARACHI – The top court in Pakistan’s southeastern region ruled that Dua Zehra – the girl who was recovered from Bahawalnagar last week – was free to go wherever she wants.
In a three-page written order, the Sindh High Court maintained that the girl could stay according to her will. “She is completely free,” the court remarked ad Dua and her husband Zaheer Ahmed appeared before the court today.
The court dismissed a case of kidnapping, saying the light of evidence does not warrant it. The court directed the concerned officials to submit a supplementary challan of the case before the court.
The SHC also sought from the investigation officer a medical certificate and statement recorded in the Sindh High Court regarding Dua’s age.
Court also instructed the trial court to continue proceedings in this matter, saying it was the discretion of the Sindh government to present Dua in the Lahore High Court.
Previously, the court had ordered the medical test of Dua Zehra to determine her age and the medico-legal report was presented which suggested that the girl is around 17 years old.
During today's hearing, the law enforcers barred the distressed family from interacting her as they get emotional after watching her on court premises. Dua Zehra’s mother reportedly got fainted in the courtroom.
The development comes months after Dua’s parents filed a case alleging that their underage daughter was kidnapped.
Dua Zehra: Karachi missing girl turns out to be ... 08:39 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
KARACHI – In another twist in the case of Dua Zehra, who fled from her Karachi home and tied the knot with Zaheer ...
Later, the missing girl surfaced as she contracted marriage with Zaheer Ahmed. Earlier, a Lahore court also allowed her to go wherever she wanted however, Dua's family claimed that their daughter was abducted and brainwashed.
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Dua Zehra is free to go wherever she wants, SHC rules08:53 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
- PAKvWI: Pakistan need 306 runs to win first ODI against Windies08:26 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
- YouTube hosts first creator roundtable with Pakistani content creators07:58 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Marriyum launches PTV films, PakFlix to revive Pakistan’s film ...07:34 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Saba Qamar opens up about quitting acting after marriage06:29 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari trolled for getting whitening treatments04:50 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022