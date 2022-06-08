Pakistan rejects bill seeking compulsory drug testing of students at educational institutions

ISLAMABAD – A motion for introduction of a bill aimed at declaring drug tests for students mandatory was dismissed in the National Assembly on Wednesday amid already existing laws on it.

Reports in local media said PML-N lawmaker Shakila Luqman proposed the bill while it was supported by Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan lawmakers Salahuddin and Akbar Chitrali.

Deputy Speaker conducted the voting in the House. At least 50 lawmakers voted against the bill and it was only supported by six members.

Reports suggest quoting Deputy Speaker said Shakeela Luqman who introduced the bill also voted against it.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Murtaza Javed Abbassi revealed that there was already a law regarding sample testing of students while Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) are working to create awareness among students to avoid the menace of drugs.

Members of the lower house of the parliament also hinted that there would be financial implications as well as the psychological impact on students and their parents after the passage of this legislative proposal.

Lawmakers earlier proposed stern measures after educational institutions especially universities in the federal capital are fast turning into drug peddlers’ favourite haunts. Leading private schools were also not out of the drug dealers’ range.

More than 6,000 cases of banned substance use were reported back in 2018 while the capital administration also detained dozens of drug peddlers.