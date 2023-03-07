Ushna Shah is back on Instagram with new wedding pictures

Lollywood actress Ushna Shah has reactivated her Instagram account with a comeback, rocking the internet again.
The 33-year-old actress had been in the news after her intimate wedding with professional golfer, Hamza Amin, which made quite a buzz for a number of reasons.
Following the public scrutiny over her wedding dress that many assumed mimicked an Indian bride and the event's privacy breached by uninvited plus ones, the Habs actress had an emotional breakdown where she even gave a second thought about being able to cope with such limelight.
In response, the Thoda Sa Aasman actress posted a bunch of Instagram stories where she lamented how people have lost the sense of basic etiquettes and lambasted everyone who bullied her behind their phone's screen not understanding the extent of damage coming from their words. Consequently, the Bashar Momin star deactivated her Instagram account and took some time off to focus on the new chapter of her life.
Many of her fans were disgruntled and called out those who upset the Ru Baru Ishq Tha star for giving her a hard time when she was supposed to be on cloud nine. In light of the love and positive response coming from social media users, Shah returned to surprise everyone.
The Parizaad star made a comeback with a carousel of heartwarming moments from her big — that she consented to share. Shah posted videos and pictures of her extravagant Nikkah with pictures of many of her industry peers and close-knit family and friends having the best time of their life.
View this post on Instagram
The Neelam Kinaray star also shared an Instagram story with snippets and candid moments from the wedding.
The actress and golfer had been dating since last year and announced their engagement in December 2022 followed by a Nikkah ceremony and reception in late February.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 7, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.1
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|733.92
|741.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.95
|40.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.44
|39.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.17
|3.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|852.25
|861.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.47
|59.07
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.75
|172.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.76
|724.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|294.78
|281.08
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.54
|7.69
KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak in the domestic market on Tuesday as rupee slightly strengthened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets amid positive vibes from the IMF for revival of the loan programme.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs700 per tola and Rs600 per 10 grams to reach Rs197,300 and Rs169,153, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal dropped by $7 to reach $1,842.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,140 per tola and Rs1,834.70 per 10 grams, respectively.
The Pakistani rupee recovered 0.02% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 277.87 as compared to yesterday’s Rs277.92.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Mar-2023/nepra-approves-additional-rs3-39-per-unit-surcharge-on-electricity-bills
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.