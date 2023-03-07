ECP issues arrest warrants for Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued bailable arrest warrants for PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry in a case registered over using foul language against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

A four-member bench, comprising ECP members Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Mohammad Jatoi, Babar Hasan Bharwana, and Justice (retd) Ikram Ullah Khan, issued the ruling after they failed to appear physically before the electoral body in the case.

“Consequently, in the circumstances of the case, we have left with no alternative except to issue a bailable warrant of arrest against respondent in the sum of Rs50,000/- (fifty thousand) with two sureties in the like amount each,” read the verdict.

The ECP bench had directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad, to execute the order and adjoured the matter till March 14.

“[…] Respondent namely Imran Khan is deliberately seeking adjournment on one or other pretext and also reluctant to appear before this Commission which amounts to a mockery of the law. Such conduct of respondent could not be tolerable, as his non-appearance before this Commission seems to be intentional,” it said.

The Election Commission started contempt proceedings against defiant politicians for allegedly using foul language against chief election commissioner and other members.

Officials also served multiple notices on PTI leaders, asking them to appear in person but no leader of the former ruling party appeared before the commission and later approached the court, accusing ECP of initiating illegal proceedings.

In December 2022, the Supreme Court of Pakistan allowed the top electoral watchdog to proceed against the PTI chief and his party leaders in a contempt case lodged over controversial remarks against the commission but it barred it from issuing the final verdict in the case.