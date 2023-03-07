Search

Pakistan

ECP issues arrest warrants for Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case

07:46 PM | 7 Mar, 2023
ECP issues arrest warrants for Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued bailable arrest warrants for PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry in a case registered over using foul language against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

A four-member bench, comprising ECP members Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Mohammad Jatoi, Babar Hasan Bharwana, and Justice (retd) Ikram Ullah Khan, issued the ruling after they failed to appear physically before the electoral body in the case.

 “Consequently, in the circumstances of the case, we have left with no alternative except to issue a bailable warrant of arrest against respondent in the sum of Rs50,000/- (fifty thousand) with two sureties in the like amount each,” read the verdict.

The ECP bench had directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad, to execute the order and adjoured the matter till March 14.

 “[…] Respondent namely Imran Khan is deliberately seeking adjournment on one or other pretext and also reluctant to appear before this Commission which amounts to a mockery of the law. Such conduct of respondent could not be tolerable, as his non-appearance before this Commission seems to be intentional,” it said.

The Election Commission started contempt proceedings against defiant politicians for allegedly using foul language against chief election commissioner and other members.

Officials also served multiple notices on PTI leaders, asking them to appear in person but no leader of the former ruling party appeared before the commission and later approached the court, accusing ECP of initiating illegal proceedings.

In December 2022, the Supreme Court of Pakistan allowed the top electoral watchdog to proceed against the PTI chief and his party leaders in a contempt case lodged over controversial remarks against the commission but it barred it from issuing the final verdict in the case. 

Pemra bans airing of Imran Khan's speeches, press conferences

Pakistan

‘Imran Khan has never made any request to meet army chief,’ says Fawad Chaudhry

04:59 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Rana Sanaullah

02:44 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's plea challenging arrest warrants in Toshakhana case

11:18 AM | 7 Mar, 2023

Pakistani actor Qavi Khan laid to rest in Canada amid tributes, condolences

10:44 AM | 7 Mar, 2023

Imran Khan decides not to appear before court in Toshakhana case today due to ‘security threats’

09:26 AM | 7 Mar, 2023

Court trashes Imran Khan’s plea seeking cessation of arrest warrants in Toshakhana case

12:15 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

ECP issues arrest warrants for Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry in contempt ...

07:46 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 7th March 2023 

08:57 AM | 7 Mar, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 7, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 276.1 280.15
Euro EUR 294.6 297.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 332.4 335.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 186.4 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.92 741.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.5 206
China Yuan CNY 39.95 40.35
Danish Krone DKK 39.44 39.84
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.16 35.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.17 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 852.25 861.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.47 59.07
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.75 172.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.19 25.49
Omani Riyal OMR 716.76 724.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.09 25.39
Swiss Franc CHF 294.78 281.08
Thai Bhat THB 7.54 7.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak in the domestic market on Tuesday as rupee slightly strengthened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets amid positive vibes from the IMF for revival of the loan programme.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs700 per tola and Rs600 per 10 grams to reach Rs197,300 and Rs169,153, respectively.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal dropped by $7 to reach $1,842.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,140 per tola and Rs1,834.70 per 10 grams, respectively.

The Pakistani rupee recovered 0.02% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 277.87 as compared to yesterday’s Rs277.92.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Mar-2023/nepra-approves-additional-rs3-39-per-unit-surcharge-on-electricity-bills

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: