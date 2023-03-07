Search

Shab-e-Barat: Sindh announces holiday for all educational institutions

08:41 PM | 7 Mar, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Sindh government has declared a public holiday for schools and colleges on March 8 on account of Shab-e-Barat.

The School Education and Literacy Department, and College Education Department have issued notification for the public holiday.

“In pursuance of decision of Steering Committee meeting held on 22nd February, 2022, all the public & Private Educational Institution under the administrative control of College Education Department shall remain closed on Wednesday 08th March, 2023 on account of Shab-e-Barrat (15th Shaban, 1444),” reads the notification issued by the College Education Department.

The night of forgiveness is observed 15 days before the start of the holy month of Ramadan. Muslims believe that Allah SWT writes their destinies for the coming year, after taking into account their past events and that is why the Muslims spent this night praying and asking for mercy for all their wrongdoing.

The mosque administrations across Pakistan have already started preparations to celebrate the occasion and to facilitate worshippers.

People prefer to keep fast on the very next day to express submissiveness in the court of Allah Almighty and beg His countless blessings for both the worlds.

