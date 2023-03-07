Muslims observe Shab-e-Barat tonight

Shab-e-Barat will be observed with religious fervour across the country tonight (Tuesday).
Special prayers will be offered at mosques and homes throughout the country.
The night of forgiveness is observed 15 days before the start of the holy month of Ramadan. Muslims believe that Allah SWT writes their destinies for the coming year, after taking into account their past events and that is why the Muslims spent this night praying and asking for mercy for all their wrongdoing.
The mosque administrations across Pakistan have already started preparations to celebrate the occasion and to facilitate worshippers.
People prefer to keep fast on the very next day to express submissiveness in the court of Allah Almighty and beg His countless blessings for both the worlds.
KARACHI – For the third straight session, the Pakistani rupee on Tuesday appreciated against the dollar as the country secured funds from China while virtual talks with IMF continue for bailout funds.
The local currency registered marginal gains against the greenback and was up 0.44 percent during the early hours of trading. PKR was quoted at 276.70, with an increase of Rs1.22 against the high-flying US dollar in the inter-bank market.
The local currency settled at 277.92, with an appreciation of 0.19% against the US dollar on Monday as foreign exchange reserve held by the country’s central bank shored up after receiving a lifeline of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/07-Mar-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-march-7-2023
This is an intra-day update
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Karachi
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Quetta
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Attock
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Multan
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.