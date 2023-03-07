Muslims observe Shab-e-Barat tonight

Shab-e-Barat will be observed with religious fervour across the country tonight (Tuesday).

Special prayers will be offered at mosques and homes throughout the country.

The night of forgiveness is observed 15 days before the start of the holy month of Ramadan. Muslims believe that Allah SWT writes their destinies for the coming year, after taking into account their past events and that is why the Muslims spent this night praying and asking for mercy for all their wrongdoing.

The mosque administrations across Pakistan have already started preparations to celebrate the occasion and to facilitate worshippers.

People prefer to keep fast on the very next day to express submissiveness in the court of Allah Almighty and beg His countless blessings for both the worlds.