Pakistan

ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Rana Sanaullah

Web Desk 02:44 PM | 7 Mar, 2023
Source: File photo

GUJRANWALA – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The court dismissed the plea of Rana Sanaullah for exemption from personal appearance.

The court also ordered to arrest Rana Sanaullah and produce him on March 28.

The warrants were issued in a case filed at the Industrial police station against the senior PML-N leader in August 2022 on a complaint of PML-Q leader Shahkaz Aslam for issuing life threats to the Punjab chief secretary and his family members.

Earlier, the ATC had issued bailable arrest warrants for the interior minister the previous month.

The ATC had heard the case against the interior minister for threatening institutions. 

The court had issued bailable arrest warrants for Rana Sanaullah and adjourned the hearing till March 7.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

