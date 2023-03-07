Search

PSL8: Peshawar Zalmi end Lahore Qalandars' winning streak with 35-run victory

Web Desk 03:40 PM | 7 Mar, 2023
RAWALPINDI – Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday defeated Lahore Qalandars by 35 runs in the 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) eighth season at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bat first and posted 207 runs on the board.

Zalmi’s Saim Ayub scored 68 runs and Babar Azam hit another half century. Shaheen Afridi’s four-fer helped Qalandars restricting Zalmi to 207.

In reply, Lahore Qalandars bowled out for 172. Hussain Talat made 63 runs and skipper scored 52 runs.

Zallmi managed to clinch 4 of their 7 games. Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi have locked horns against each other 17 times. Zalmi bagged 8 fixtures while Lahore Qalandars remained triumph in 9 games.

PSL8 points table after Lahore Qalandars qualify for playoffs

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Lahore Qalandars: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Wahab Riaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshad Iqbal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

PSL8, Match 17: Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 24 runs

