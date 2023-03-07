Naimal Khawar looks unrecognisable in latest pictures

Naimal Khawar Abbasi needs no introduction as the beautiful and talented Lollywood diva has been ruling the hearts of millions of Pakistanis for quite some time now.

The Verna actress keeps up with the latest trends and her aesthetically pleasing Instagram pictures are a major goal for her 2.5 million followers on Instagram. Khawar, who is married to Hamza Ali Abbasi, recently shared pictures of herself in a Faiza Saqlain outfit on social media.

The actor's recent pictures in the traditional outfit reveal her glamorous side, which is quite distinct from her usual style. Khawar looks elegant in the pictures, with her hair styled in soft waves that add to her overall charm. Her outfit is a perfect blend of sophistication and modernity, which complements her beauty. These new photos have garnered significant public attention because she appears different from her usual natural look.

Since the photos were posted, they have been widely circulated and praised by her fans, who are thrilled to see this new side of the actor. This shift in her style and appearance has sparked quite a conversation.

On the work front, Khawar has been in Verna and Anaa, and also walked the ramp for Mohsin Naveed Ranjha. Khawar was recently seen in the brand promotion of Afrozeh for their Shehnai Wedding Formals' 22.