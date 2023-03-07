Naimal Khawar looks unrecognisable in latest pictures

Naimal Khawar Abbasi needs no introduction as the beautiful and talented Lollywood diva has been ruling the hearts of millions of Pakistanis for quite some time now.
The Verna actress keeps up with the latest trends and her aesthetically pleasing Instagram pictures are a major goal for her 2.5 million followers on Instagram. Khawar, who is married to Hamza Ali Abbasi, recently shared pictures of herself in a Faiza Saqlain outfit on social media.
The actor's recent pictures in the traditional outfit reveal her glamorous side, which is quite distinct from her usual style. Khawar looks elegant in the pictures, with her hair styled in soft waves that add to her overall charm. Her outfit is a perfect blend of sophistication and modernity, which complements her beauty. These new photos have garnered significant public attention because she appears different from her usual natural look.
Since the photos were posted, they have been widely circulated and praised by her fans, who are thrilled to see this new side of the actor. This shift in her style and appearance has sparked quite a conversation.
On the work front, Khawar has been in Verna and Anaa, and also walked the ramp for Mohsin Naveed Ranjha. Khawar was recently seen in the brand promotion of Afrozeh for their Shehnai Wedding Formals' 22.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 7, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.1
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|733.92
|741.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.95
|40.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.44
|39.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.17
|3.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|852.25
|861.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.47
|59.07
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.75
|172.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.76
|724.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|294.78
|281.08
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.54
|7.69
KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak in the domestic market on Tuesday as rupee slightly strengthened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets amid positive vibes from the IMF for revival of the loan programme.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs700 per tola and Rs600 per 10 grams to reach Rs197,300 and Rs169,153, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal dropped by $7 to reach $1,842.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,140 per tola and Rs1,834.70 per 10 grams, respectively.
The Pakistani rupee recovered 0.02% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 277.87 as compared to yesterday’s Rs277.92.
