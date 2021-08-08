‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ sets another record in Pakistan drama history
01:49 PM | 8 Aug, 2021
‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ sets another record in Pakistan drama history
Blockbuster drama “Khuda Aur Mohabbat" has achieved a historic milestone as it became the first ever drama to cross 1 billion views on YouTube.

"Khuda Aur Mohabbat", which features Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan in the lead roles, has broken all records in the history of dramas.

A production of Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi's 7th Sky Entertainment, the drama is written by Hashim Nadeem Khan and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain.

Iqra Aziz took to Instagram and informed her fans and followers about the new record set by her drama. She wrote, “MASHALLAH.”

