Fahad Mustafa's act of touching Govinda's feet invites public scrutiny

While Lollywood actors are praised and recognised locally and internationally for their dedication to work, their acting prowess and their role in revival of the Pakistani entertainment industry, some may have upset their fans unintentionally.

The talented actor, host and model Fahad Mustafa received a mixed reaction from fans to his fanboy moment for the legendary Bollywood actor Govinda.

For the starters, the Jeeto Pakistan host, during his acceptance speech after winning the ‘Promising Star of Pakistan’ award, praised the Rangeela Raja actor for being his inspiration, and later touched his feet as a sign of respect in Hindu culture.

Social media users weren't really feeling the Pul Sirat actor's gesture for Govinda and suggested that the 39-year-old host shouldn't have promoted other cultures to his fans.

Mustafa during his speech stated, "Sir, we are your fans. In Pakistan, we used to believe that if one has to act, it should be done like you. I am elated to be standing on the same stage where you were.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by showbiz Lovers (@showbizloverss)

On the work front, Mustafa is currently working on Band Toh Ab Bajay Ga. The actor was last seen in Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Load Wedding, 3 Bahadur: Rise of the Warriors and Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

Govinda, on the other hand, was seen in FryDay, Rangeela Raja and Chashma Chadha. The actor currently has Shootout at Byculla in the pipeline.