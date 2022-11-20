Fahad Mustafa, Ranveer Singh share a hug at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night

Pakistani and Indian cricket fans might have differences, but showbiz celebrities from the two countries have always embraced each other with love and respect.

A recent award show in Dubai to celebrate and honour the South Asian cinema, especially Hindi and Pakistani cinema, saw many of the celebrities openly having their fan moment.

Lollywood's talented actor Fahad Mustafa and Bollywood's quirky actor Ranveer Singh were caught in a similar moment.

The Gully Boy star and the Jeeto Pakistan host grabbed the attention of fans when Mustafa and Singh warmly shook hands and hugged each other. The actors also had a brief conversation where Singh was seen all smiles.

Both stars donned sharp-tailored suits and looked suave side by side.

In his award acceptance speech, the Mere Hamrahi actor said, "Ranveer sir, we are your fans. We think in Pakistan that whatever acting has to be done, should be done like yours."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

On the work front, Mustafa was last seen in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, Na Maloom Afraad 2, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Load Wedding and 3 Bahadur: Rise of the Warriors.

On the other hand, Singh is gearing up for his upcoming films Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.