Rambo seen dancing with son, fellow actor Saud in viral video
Lollywood's legendary actor Afzal Khan, popularly known as Rambo, hasn't lost his charm even though he has been on an unofficial break.
The Guest House famed actor's recent viral video proves that Rambo still possesses the charisma he once had. The viral video also features Lollywood actor Saud Qasmi, a popular actor and producer, dancing to a catchy beat.
Rambo, his son, and Saud were seen grooving to the music and stunned the audience who couldn't stop gushing about the gentlemen's mesmerizing moves.
Netizens were in awe after watching Rambo's son dancing side by side his father and compared him to his father in terms of his looks.
On the work front, Rambo was last seen in Khuda Aur Muhabbat, Naagin and Choki # 420.
Saud, on the other hand, was seen in Majajan, Tarap and Ishq Positive.
