COAS Bajwa inaugurates pre-fabricated village for flood affectees in Balochistan
Web Desk
10:19 PM | 20 Nov, 2022
QEUTTA – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday visited Balochistan's Lasbela district, where he inaugurated a pre-fabricated village in Lal Gul Goth constructed for the people affected by recent floods.

Village Laal Gul Goth was badly devastated in recent floods with livestock, personal belongings of people, and basic infrastructure completely lost.

The new pre-fabricated village includes a primary school, is lit by off-grid solar power and is also provided with a tube well. 

Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) completed this project in record time as this was promised to the villagers by Pakistan Army.

The top commander was briefed by Major General Kamal Azfar, Director General FWO about the progress of rehabilitation work for flood affectees, according to the military's media wing. 

Gen Bajwa met teachers and students of the newly renovated primary school at Lal Gul Goth and local villagers. He vowed that Pakistan Army will continue all-out efforts to expedite the rehabilitation process being undertaken with the support of Federal and provincial governments, the ISPR said in a statement. 

High-ranking civil and military officials were also present on the occasion. 

Later, COAS interacted with the troops of Quetta Corps, FWO, Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan, and Pakistan Coast Guards and appreciated their efforts during the rescue, relief, and rehabilitation process in the recent flooding. 

Lieutenant General Inam Haider, Chairman NDMA, and Lieutenant General Kashif Nazir, Engineer in Chief, accompanied COAS Bajwa during the visit.

Earlier on arrival, the Army chief was received by Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, Commander Quetta Corps.

