Tich Button's new song featuring Urwa and Farhan released

Noor Fatima
08:51 PM | 20 Nov, 2022
Tich Button's new song featuring Urwa and Farhan released
Source: Tich Button (Instagram)
Share

Ahead of Lollywood diva Urwa Hocane's directorial debut, Tich Button, social media users have been exhilarated by the film's upbeat songs.

The star-studded project, which is expected to release on 25th November 2022, saw release of another song titled Pretty Face featuring none other than Hocane and Farhan Saeed.

The song features the electrifying dance moves of the Udaari famed actress and the Suno Chanda star. With the ex-couple's commendable chemistry, social media users have been ecstatic.

The song has received positive response from netizens and critics alike.

For the unversed, Tich Button marks Urwa Hocane's debut as a producer. The film features A-list actors Feroze Khan, Farhan Saeed, Iman Aly and Sonya Hussyn in key roles.

