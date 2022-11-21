Tariq Teddy — the man behind Pakistani theatre's revolution

Pakistan's comedy king Tariq Teddy has passed away, leaving behind a legacy not many could potentially carry on for its class and wit.

The comedian, who was 46 at the time of his demise, was admitted to Farooq Hospital in Lahore for a chronic liver problem and was in need of a transplant.

Born in Faisalabad in 1976, Teddy's career commenced with performing arts by 1990. From Mama Pakistani to Abhi To Main Jawan Hun, and the 2004 film Salakhain, the stage actor built himself another league with his razor-sharp wit and playful comebacks.

Despite finding himself in comparison with his nemisis late comedian Mastana, Teddy and the former built a friendly relationship over time.

The maestro of clever characters' portrayal both in stage plays and Punjabi films, Teddy's dramas include Ji Karda, Do Rangeeley, Betho Betho Leyao Dala, Asli Tay Naqli, Jhoot Bolda, Mirch Masala, Ghoonghat Utha Loon and Eid Da Chan.