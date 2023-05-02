Punjab reports 'first monkeypox case'

LAHORE – Punjab has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, an infectious disease, as number of suspected cases stands above two dozen in Pakistan.

The Monkeypox Disease Warning Centre has received the data of the patient, who has been diagnosed with the infection.

Reports said the 41-year-old had arrived in Pakistan on April 17 from Saudi Arabia and the National Institute of Health confirmed the infection on April 20. The patient has been placed into isolation.

Meanwhile, caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram told media that there were over two dozen suspected cases, adding that most of the patients had returned from Saudi Arabia.

He said doctors and paramedics were being trained to handle the cases as the infection is new for them. He said the patients with mpox infection would be shifted to hospital with the help of rescue officials, who are also being provided training.