Faisal Kapadia, Bilal Maqsood collaborate for YouTube travel series on Dubai

Web Desk 08:40 PM | 29 Apr, 2023
Source: Instagram

Faisal Kapadia and Bilal Maqsood, the former members of the popular band Strings, have teamed up for an exciting new YouTube series aimed at Pakistani travellers, according to a press release.

The series, which comprises three episodes averaging nine minutes each, takes viewers on an immersive journey through the vibrant city of Dubai, highlighting its unique experiences and attractions suitable for visitors of all ages.

The episodes invite Pakistani travellers to explore the city's fascinating history, modern architecture, and exciting leisure and entertainment options, as they follow Faisal and Bilal on their adventure. The series showcases the dynamic culture of Dubai, which has grown and evolved remarkably since its last visit, providing viewers with a fresh perspective on the city's charms.

Discussing the series, Faisal shared, "Dubai has always held a special place in our hearts. Having lived in Dubai since 2012, it was an amazing experience reintroducing Bilal to the city that I call my second home. We were able to explore the city together and create new memories while reminiscing about our past experiences. We hope this series will inspire and encourage Pakistani tourists to discover the wonders of Dubai and all that it has to offer."

Bilal added, "As a musician, I've had the privilege of performing in Dubai many times before. But this time, I had the chance to explore the city as a tourist, with my friend and ex-bandmate Faisal by my side. We were both in awe of how much the city has transformed and how many new attractions it has to offer. This journey allowed me to rediscover Dubai in a whole new light and constantly amazed me with its charm and the endless possibilities it offered. I can't wait for our fans to join us on this journey and experience the magic of Dubai for themselves through this YouTube series."

Viewers can expect a diverse range of experiences in the series, including visiting iconic landmarks, indulging in delectable cuisines, and experiencing thrilling adventures. Faisal and Bilal's dynamic personalities add to the charm of the series, making it an entertaining and informative watch.

The series, which launches next week, promises to be a visual treat for Pakistani travellers seeking inspiration for their next adventure. It's an excellent opportunity to rediscover Dubai and fall in love with the city all over again, through the eyes of two Pakistani music legends.

