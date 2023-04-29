US Army grounds pilots after fatal helicopter crashes

WASHINGTON – The United States Army’s chief of staff has grounded all pilots except those involved in critical missions until the completion of their required training after two mid-air collisions of four helicopters in recent weeks.
Lieutenant-Colonel Terence Kelley, a US Army spokesperson, said the suspension of air operation came into effective from Friday. However, Army National Guard and Reserve units have been given time till May 31 to conclude the training sessions.
On Thursday, two AH-64 Apache helicopters collided in Alaska, leaving three soldiers dead and injuring another. In March this year, nine were dead after two Black Hawks crashed in Kentucky region.
US General James McConville “ordered an aviation stand down following two deadly helicopter mishaps that killed 12 soldiers. The move grounds all Army aviators, except those participating in critical missions, until they complete the required training,” the Army said in a statement on Friday.
“During the stand down, the Army will review the risk approval/risk management process, aviation maintenance training program, aircrew training standardization and management, and supervisory responsibility,” the statement said.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 29, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.5
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|316.5
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.93
|762.90
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.95
|42.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.73
|42.13
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.16
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.20
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.10
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.66
|26.96
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.53
|27.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.93
|319.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.32
|8.47
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Karachi
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Quetta
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Attock
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Multan
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
