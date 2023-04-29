US Army grounds pilots after fatal helicopter crashes

WASHINGTON – The United States Army’s chief of staff has grounded all pilots except those involved in critical missions until the completion of their required training after two mid-air collisions of four helicopters in recent weeks.

Lieutenant-Colonel Terence Kelley, a US Army spokesperson, said the suspension of air operation came into effective from Friday. However, Army National Guard and Reserve units have been given time till May 31 to conclude the training sessions.

On Thursday, two AH-64 Apache helicopters collided in Alaska, leaving three soldiers dead and injuring another. In March this year, nine were dead after two Black Hawks crashed in Kentucky region.

US General James McConville “ordered an aviation stand down following two deadly helicopter mishaps that killed 12 soldiers. The move grounds all Army aviators, except those participating in critical missions, until they complete the required training,” the Army said in a statement on Friday.

“During the stand down, the Army will review the risk approval/risk management process, aviation maintenance training program, aircrew training standardization and management, and supervisory responsibility,” the statement said.