At least 18 including Ukraine’s interior minister killed in helicopter crash

KYIV – Ukraine’s interior minister Denys Monastyrskyi among several officials have been killed on Wednesday as a helicopter they were traveling in crashed near the capital Kyiv.

Initial reports quoting Ukraine’s police chief claimed that Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin, and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among those killed.

In a statement, the police chief Ihor Klymenko said the chopper was carrying Ukraine’s senior officials and confirmed the death of at least 18 people.

Reports in international media suggest that 29 people were also hurt in the deadly crash, including over a dozen children, as the ill-fated chopper crashed in a residential area in Kyiv suburbs.

Horrific pictures and clips doing rounds on social sites show dead bodies in a courtyard near the badly damaged nursery while rescue workers were spotted helping people to get out from the debris.

📝🇺🇦Aftermath of helicopter crash outside Kyiv which killed 18: Images of the aftermath of a helicopter crash in the town of Brovary, located around 20 kilometres northeast of Ukraine's Kyiv. Ukraine's interior minister Denys Monastyrsky was among 18 people, pic.twitter.com/B5ADBAzcbb — 🌐World News 24 🌍🌎🌏 (@DailyWorld24) January 18, 2023

As the rescue operation was underway, the actual cause behind the deadly crash remained unknown. Clips also captured burning buildings.

The area’s Governor Oleksiy Kuleba also shared an update on the incident, saying all emergency services are on the accident site, while the investigation is being carried out by the local investigators.

More to follow...