Feroze Khan set to make a comeback on television

Feroze Khan is undeniably one of the biggest male stars in the Pakistani drama industry, having portrayed some of the most memorable roles on television in recent years. His streak of hit dramas began with Khaani, and he has continued to give some outstanding performances since then.
However, his last drama Habs was met with controversy as allegations of domestic abuse were made against him by his ex-wife, Syeda Aliza Sultan. Court documents later surfaced, substantiating these claims and causing a ripple effect across the industry, with many condemning him.
At the time, a mega project titled Sanwal Yaar Piya, starring Feroze, Iqra Aziz, and Imran Ashraf was announced. However, due to the controversy, Iqra backed out, leaving the project in limbo leaving the fans in despair.
Khan is now all set to make his return to the small screen, opposite his Tich Button co-star Sonya Hussyn in the upcoming drama Akhara, directed by Anjum Shahzad. Produced by Green Entertainment, the drama promises to be another great addition to Pakistani television, marking Feroze's comeback after a tumultuous period in his career.
Despite the controversy surrounding him, he has shown great resilience and continues to be a fan favourite in Pakistan.
