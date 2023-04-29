Search

Lifestyle

Feroze Khan set to make a comeback on television

Maheen Khawaja 09:05 PM | 29 Apr, 2023
Feroze Khan set to make a comeback on television
Source: Feroze Khan (Instagram)

Feroze Khan is undeniably one of the biggest male stars in the Pakistani drama industry, having portrayed some of the most memorable roles on television in recent years. His streak of hit dramas began with Khaani, and he has continued to give some outstanding performances since then.

However, his last drama Habs was met with controversy as allegations of domestic abuse were made against him by his ex-wife, Syeda Aliza Sultan. Court documents later surfaced, substantiating these claims and causing a ripple effect across the industry, with many condemning him.

At the time, a mega project titled Sanwal Yaar Piya, starring Feroze, Iqra Aziz, and Imran Ashraf was announced. However, due to the controversy, Iqra backed out, leaving the project in limbo leaving the fans in despair.

Khan is now all set to make his return to the small screen, opposite his Tich Button co-star Sonya Hussyn in the upcoming drama Akhara, directed by Anjum Shahzad. Produced by Green Entertainment, the drama promises to be another great addition to Pakistani television, marking Feroze's comeback after a tumultuous period in his career.

Despite the controversy surrounding him, he has shown great resilience and continues to be a fan favourite in Pakistan.

Feroze Khan surprises fans with new look

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Salman Khan and Sania Mirza's son spotted taking pictures

09:55 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

Sooraj Pancholi gets acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case

10:09 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

Shaan Shahid shares a short home tour with Reema Khan

04:59 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

Ali Zafar responds to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's rendition of 'Channo'

04:49 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

Mahira Khan to grace television screens again with upcoming drama

10:49 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

Mahira Khan speaks candidly about intimate scene with SRK

11:29 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

US Army grounds pilots after fatal helicopter crashes

09:25 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 29th April 2023 

09:04 AM | 29 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 29, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.5 289.65
Euro EUR 316.5 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.93 762.90
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.95 42.35
Danish Krone DKK 41.73 42.13
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.16 36.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.20
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.11 936.10
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.61 64.21
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.05 176.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.66 26.96
Omani Riyal OMR 738.17 746.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.53 27.81
Swiss Franc CHF 316.93 319.43
Thai Bhat THB 8.32 8.47

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Karachi PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Islamabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Peshawar PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Quetta PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Sialkot PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Attock PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Gujranwala PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Jehlum PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Multan PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Bahawalpur PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Gujrat PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Nawabshah PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Chakwal PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Hyderabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Nowshehra PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Sargodha PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Faisalabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Mirpur PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: