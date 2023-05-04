'Taxali' – Ayesha Omar, Yasir Hussain's Lahore-based crime thriller in works

When Pakistani film director Abu Aleeha is working on a project, it is destined to become an instant hit for its out-of-the-box ideas and cinematographic excellence. Known for producing a film – titled Kukri – based on Pakistan's notorious serial killer, Javed Iqbal, the director is currently working with the lead duo, Ayesha Omar and Yasir Hussain, on another project that drew attention even before its release.

Aleeha is working with a star-studded cast on his upcoming offering, Taxali, a crime thriller by genre. According to the director, shooting for Taxali has been completed, and will hit the floor around Eidul Azha this year. Written and directed by Aleeha, Taxali will witness a worldwide release.

Alongside Omar and Hussain, Meray Paas Tum Ho actress Mehar Bano will also be seen in the film. The star told a local news portal that she will be seen essaying the character of a young girl from Lahore. "Abu Aleeha approached me for this project. It is an ensemble cast and the working experience was fantastic," the Churails star said.

The star-studded cast also boasts Nayyer Ejaz, Iffat Omar, Iftikhar Thakur, Babar Ali, Umar Aalam, and Sheheryar Cheema.

Waqas Hasan Rizvi, who produced the film, shared a picture with cast members on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waqas Hassan Rizvi (@waqas_rizvi)

Omar also took to Instagram to reveal her first look from the highly-anticipated film.

"This film is indeed a suspense crime thriller but it also shows the old Lahore’s folk wisdom and humor," Taxali's director told a local media publication.

"As far as the performances are concerned, I can affirm for the first time that every actor’s performance will leave its own standard in the industry. Whether it is Mehar Bano’s performance — this is the best of her career — Yasir Hussain has given the best performance of his career, Ayesha Omar has given the best performance of her career, Nayyer Ejaz has given the best performance of his career," the Kukri director added.

Appreciating the cast for their efforts and bringing A-game to the project, Aleeha said, "Everyone gave the best performance of their career and its reason is that their characters were very powerful."